Why It’s So Easy To Start A War

Presidents like to ask for forgiveness rather than permission.

Presidents have always skirted the rules when it comes to gaining authorization from Congress to use military force. President Donald Trump’s direction to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani takes it to a whole new level and exposes just how weak the War Powers Act has become.

Guest: Oona Hathaway, author of The Internationalists: How a Radical Plan to Outlaw War Remade the World