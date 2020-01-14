What Next

What Mike Pompeo Does For Trump

The secretary of state has outlasted most of the other presidential appointees.

Episode Notes

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has had some serious staying power in the Trump administration. Now with the impeachment trial on the horizon, he’s become even closer to the president. How has he managed to keep his position in President Donald Trump’s inner circle for so long?

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.