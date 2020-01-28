What Next

A Radical Voter Suppression Tactic

This Republican plan would redefine the whole state of political representation in America.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Back in July, President Trump addressed the nation from the Rose Garden. The Supreme Court had just ruled that the 2020 census could not ask the citizenship question and the president was there to acknowledge that fact. However, he was also there to issue an executive order. One that would try to count the number of citizens in the country by other means. “Trump Dropping Citizenship Question” was the headline that came out of the press conference, but Ari Berman saw a completely different story. One that could change political representation in America.

Guest: Ari Berman, a senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.