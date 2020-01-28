A Radical Voter Suppression Tactic

Slate's Who Counts? series is made possible by the support of Slate Plus members and readers like you.

Back in July, President Trump addressed the nation from the Rose Garden. The Supreme Court had just ruled that the 2020 census could not ask the citizenship question and the president was there to acknowledge that fact. However, he was also there to issue an executive order. One that would try to count the number of citizens in the country by other means. “Trump Dropping Citizenship Question” was the headline that came out of the press conference, but Ari Berman saw a completely different story. One that could change political representation in America.

Guest: Ari Berman, a senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights.

