Australia’s Fires and the Upside of Anger
Feeling sad won’t help the koalas.
Episode Notes
Australia and the United States have a lot in common: politicians who still deny climate change, a supremely powerful energy industry, and a growing sense of dread about climate catastrophes.
Guest: Journalist Emily Atkin. Check out her newsletter, HEATED.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.