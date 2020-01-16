The Trouble With the Warren-Sanders Beef
Identity politics are messing with progressives.
Episode Notes
After Tuesday’s Democratic debate, the beef between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders spilled over onto national television. Derecka Purnell has been following the primary — she says the way this fight ends depends on how we think about identity politics.
Guest: Derecka Purnell, lawyer and writer.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.