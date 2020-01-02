Billionaires’ Favorite Tax Reform
The program was meant for communities in need.
Episode Notes
When President Trump passed his tax overhaul in 2017, Democrats and Republicans were excited about the prospect of one specific provision. ‘Opportunity zones’ were meant to spur investment in low-income communities. Two years later, it’s unclear if that has actually happened. Billionaires, on the other hand, are benefitting from the program left and right.
Guest: Justin Elliott, reporter at ProPublica.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.