What Happened to Lindsey Graham?

Before President Donald Trump took office, Lindsey Graham was willing to reach across the aisle to work on big issues like immigration reform and climate change. Now, his total loyalty to the Trump administration is baffling close friends and political observers alike. Look a little deeper, and you’ll see that this is just one more step in Graham’s fight for relevance.

Guest: Mark Binelli writes for Rolling Stone and the New York Times Magazine.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.