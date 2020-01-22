The Rules of This Impeachment
Opening moves have been made. How will they affect the rest of the trial?
Episode Notes
On Tuesday, the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump began in earnest in the Senate. The debate over the rules of engagement lasted into the early hours of Wednesday morning and gave a first look at how both sides are going to approach the trial.
Guests: Dahlia Lithwick and Jim Newell.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.