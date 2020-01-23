What Next

How Virginia’s Gun Rally Dodged a Bullet

People feared that a Richmond protest would devolve into violence. But that didn’t happen.

Earlier this week, gun rights activists arrived outside the capitol building in Richmond, Virginia to rally against proposed gun control laws. Some people worried the event would turn into another Charlottesville. But even though thousands of people hoisted their guns and made threats against the government, there was no violence. What happened to bring tensions down?

Guest: Lois Beckett, senior reporter for the Guardian. Read her coverage of gun politics and gun violence.

