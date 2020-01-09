Will Voter Suppression Backfire in Florida?
Republicans wanted to undercut an amendment that allows ex-felons to vote. Is it working out for them?
Over a year ago, Florida residents approved the restoration of voting rights for approximately 1.4 million ex-felons in the state. But in the months since, lawmakers have tried to implement new hurdles for former convicts trying to access the ballot box. Now, advocates in some counties are trying to find a solution to register voters anyway.
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, justice reporter for Slate
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.