Why Trump’s Anti-Refugee Policy Could Backfire
Republican officials are not on board.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
A new executive order from the Trump administration was meant to curb refugee resettlement and further polarize the country. But most Republican governors have snubbed the policy. How did this particular anti-immigrant scheme backfire?
Guest: Jonathan Blitzer, staff writer for The New Yorker.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.