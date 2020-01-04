What Next

This Week in Impeachment: A Senate Trial in Limbo

Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds the articles of impeachment, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds all the cards.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

President Donald Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives just over two weeks ago. There’s just one hitch: The articles of impeachment that were passed haven’t made it to the Senate … yet. It’s part of a tactical hold by the Democrats seeking to ensure that the majority-Republican Senate holds a fair trial. What does that mean? And is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ready to do that?

Guest: Jim Newell, senior politics writer for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.