This Week in Impeachment: A Senate Trial in Limbo
Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds the articles of impeachment, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds all the cards.
Episode Notes
President Donald Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives just over two weeks ago. There’s just one hitch: The articles of impeachment that were passed haven’t made it to the Senate … yet. It’s part of a tactical hold by the Democrats seeking to ensure that the majority-Republican Senate holds a fair trial. What does that mean? And is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ready to do that?
Guest: Jim Newell, senior politics writer for Slate.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.