This Week in Impeachment: A Senate Trial in Limbo

President Donald Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives just over two weeks ago. There’s just one hitch: The articles of impeachment that were passed haven’t made it to the Senate … yet. It’s part of a tactical hold by the Democrats seeking to ensure that the majority-Republican Senate holds a fair trial. What does that mean? And is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ready to do that?

Guest: Jim Newell, senior politics writer for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.