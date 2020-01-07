What Next

Bernie Could Win This Thing

Now tied for the lead in Iowa, how has the Sanders campaign made gains in the 2020 race?

Episode Notes

Right now, when it comes to fundraising, it certainly looks like Bernie Sanders is winning. In the last three months, his campaign has raised more money than any other Democrat in the field. And with just a few weeks left before the Iowa caucuses, Sanders is in a three-way tie for the lead alongside Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. How is he pulling this off?

Guest: Ryan Grim, D.C. bureau chief at the Intercept. Read his latest story is about the Sanders campaign.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.