Inside Trump’s Impeachment Bunker

Underneath the Oval Office there’s this room. It’s a windowless place with terrible cell phone reception but, right now, it’s home to a team crafting President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense strategy. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury aide Tony Sayegh started the effort to protect the president only in the past few weeks, but they’re already seeing results. How has this team circled the wagons for the president? And why is one senator in particular pleased to see the White House mount a proper defense?

Guest: Sarah Ellison, reporter covering media and politics for the Washington Post

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.