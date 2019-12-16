How McKinsey Became a Villain
The consulting firm is under new scrutiny.
Episode Notes
Public sector consulting is under a new kind of scrutiny. Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has thrust his former employer, the consulting firm McKinsey, into the spotlight. What’s been brought to the surface has challenged their values of “doing the most good”.
Guest: Ian McDougall, reporter for ProPublica
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.