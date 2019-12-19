A Year of “Remain in Mexico”
Migrant camps dotting the U.S.-Mexico border are dirty, dangerous, and growing.
The “Remain in Mexico” policy was sold as a humane way to throttle the flow of migrant families seeking asylum in the U.S. But the immigration courts remain overwhelmed, and migrants who do make the trip to the southern border have been left to wait for months – sometimes upwards of a year – in squalid, makeshift refugee camps in Mexico.
Guest: Adolfo Flores, immigration reporter for BuzzFeed.
