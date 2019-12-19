What Next

A Year of “Remain in Mexico”

Migrant camps dotting the U.S.-Mexico border are dirty, dangerous, and growing.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

The “Remain in Mexico” policy was sold as a humane way to throttle the flow of migrant families seeking asylum in the U.S. But the immigration courts remain overwhelmed, and migrants who do make the trip to the southern border have been left to wait for months – sometimes upwards of a year – in squalid, makeshift refugee camps in Mexico.

Guest: Adolfo Flores, immigration reporter for BuzzFeed.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.