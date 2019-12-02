The Woman Who Turned on Stephen Miller
An ex-Breitbart writer is trying to expose her old mentor, and she brought receipts.
Episode Notes
When she was a staff writer at Breitbart News, Katie McHugh exchanged hundreds of emails with Stephen Miller, who is currently one of President Donald Trump’s senior advisers. Then, McHugh was a champion of the alt-right and a supporter of white nationalist ideology. Now, she wants the world to know that those same ideas are what motivate Miller to craft hard-line anti-immigration policies. And she has the receipts to prove it.
Guest: Katie McHugh, former Breitbart staff writer
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.
