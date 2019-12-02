What Next

The Woman Who Turned on Stephen Miller

An ex-Breitbart writer is trying to expose her old mentor, and she brought receipts.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

When she was a staff writer at Breitbart News, Katie McHugh exchanged hundreds of emails with Stephen Miller, who is currently one of President Donald Trump’s senior advisers. Then, McHugh was a champion of the alt-right and a supporter of white nationalist ideology. Now, she wants the world to know that those same ideas are what motivate Miller to craft hard-line anti-immigration policies. And she has the receipts to prove it.

Guest: Katie McHugh, former Breitbart staff writer

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

