Will Republicans Derail Jerry Nadler?

The next impeachment hearing will be in the House Judiciary Committee, where Corey Lewandowski made a mockery of Democrats in September. So perhaps it’s by design that the testimony planned for Wednesday seems rather low-stakes: Four professors will speak about the constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment.

Guest: Jim Newell, Slate’s senior politics writer

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.