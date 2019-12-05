A Toxic Mess Reaches the Supreme Court

Residents of Opportunity, Montana, have a problem: Their town is infected with a century’s worth of toxins from copper mining. The responsible company, Arco, and the Environmental Protection Agency have come up with a plan to fix that, but the community members say it’s woefully inadequate and doesn’t guarantee “a clean and healthful environment.” Now, the case has escalated all the way to the Supreme Court.

Guest: Kathleen McLaughlin, a reporter based in Montana

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.