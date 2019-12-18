Are Active Shooter Drills Traumatizing Kids?
Students have mixed reactions.
Episode Notes
Preparing for an active shooter is becoming a disturbingly normal part of the school experience. And while companies are developing new methods for how to keep students and teachers safe, it’s unclear if they’re becoming more effective.
Guest: Tali Woodward, deputy editor at the Trace
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.