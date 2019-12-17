What Next

Black Voters Fight to Count in Georgia

Local election officials closed polling places. Tens of thousands of voters missed the next election.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

It’s hard to keep track of all the things that have happened in Georgia to tweak voter rights and poll access over the past several years. But a new investigation highlighted two overarching themes to recent changes: diminishing federal oversight and structural racism.

Guest: Mark Niesse, reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Read his story, co-reported with Nick Thieme.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.