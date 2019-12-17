Black Voters Fight to Count in Georgia
Local election officials closed polling places. Tens of thousands of voters missed the next election.
Episode Notes
It’s hard to keep track of all the things that have happened in Georgia to tweak voter rights and poll access over the past several years. But a new investigation highlighted two overarching themes to recent changes: diminishing federal oversight and structural racism.
Guest: Mark Niesse, reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Read his story, co-reported with Nick Thieme.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.