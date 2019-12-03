Why Not Cory Booker?
He could be the great moderate hope some Democrats are looking for.
Episode Notes
Senator Cory Booker still hasn’t made the cut for the next Democratic debate, despite having all the moderate bona fides that a suburban voter could want. Why has Booker failed to pop up in the polls?
Guest: Slate’s Jordan Weissmann. Read his piece, “Dear Moderates: Please Give Cory Booker a Chance.”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.