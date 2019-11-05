Does Warren’s Medicare Plan Add Up?

At the last Democratic primary debate, Elizabeth Warren refused to say that her plan for “Medicare for All” would require raising taxes on the middle class. Critics accused her of dishonesty. But on Friday, Warren released a plan pledging to do exactly what she promised. The problem is, the other sources of funding would require a fundamental shift of priorities in Washington.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.

