Does Warren’s Medicare Plan Add Up?

It might not even matter.

The problem with the news right now? It's everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we're all just mindlessly scrolling. It's why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we're here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

At the last Democratic primary debate, Elizabeth Warren refused to say that her plan for “Medicare for All” would require raising taxes on the middle class. Critics accused her of dishonesty. But on Friday, Warren released a plan pledging to do exactly what she promised. The problem is, the other sources of funding would require a fundamental shift of priorities in Washington.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.

