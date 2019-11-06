What Is Tulsi Gabbard’s Deal?
Her presidential campaign is more than a little strange.
Episode Notes
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, has always had a maverick streak. But since launching a presidential campaign, her tactics have only become more perplexing.
Guest: Lisa Lerer, political reporter for the New York Times
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.