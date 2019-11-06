What Is Tulsi Gabbard’s Deal?

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, has always had a maverick streak. But since launching a presidential campaign, her tactics have only become more perplexing.

Guest: Lisa Lerer, political reporter for the New York Times

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.