The Televangelist Inside the White House

Many past presidents have had spiritual advisers. President Donald Trump’s party faithful are an extension of his brand—white, evangelical. And his most trusted preacher is a wealthy televangelist who’s been investigated by Congress. Meet Paula White, the Mississippi girl who rose to prominence preaching piety, prosperity, and Vote Trump 2020.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.