This Week in Impeachment: Let’s Make It Official, Again
Alexander Vindman testifies, and the House takes a vote.
Episode Notes
This week, Alexander Vindman testified with firsthand knowledge of the Ukraine call and the House voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry. Plus, who’s the person you should be keeping your eye on heading into next week?
Guest: Dahlia Lithwick and Jim Newell.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Mara Silvers, and Danielle Hewitt.