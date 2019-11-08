This Week in Impeachment: The Tortoise and the Hare
Adam Schiff is on a schedule, but federal judges keep their own time.
Episode Notes
This week, in impeachment inquiry news: Gordon Sondland revised his memory, Lev Parnas said he’d cooperate with inquisitors, and Donald Trump Jr. insisted that we focus on the whistleblower.
Guests: Dahlia Lithwick, Slate’s courts correspondent, and Jim Newell, Slate’s senior politics writer.