Impeachment Goes Public

Today, when the House Intelligence Committee comes to order to host the first public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, Michael McFaul knows better than most what will happen next. Not only did he serve at the State Department with several of the individuals publicly testifying this week, but he himself testified to the Adam Schiff–chaired committee just a few months ago.

How is the former ambassador to Russia seeing this Ukraine scandal play out? And what does he have to say about the veteran diplomats taking center stage this week at the public impeachment hearings?

Guest: Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and author of From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.