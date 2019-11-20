Pete Buttigieg Surges

Pete Buttigieg will take the stage at the fifth presidential democratic debate as the front-runner in the Iowa polls. His rise, while surprising for some, can’t simply be explained as luck. So, how did Buttigieg go from being the mayor of South Bend with a name nobody could pronounce to the Democratic front-runner for president in Iowa? Plus, how might competitors try to knock Mayor Pete off his game at the debate?

Guest: Adam Wren, contributing editor at Politico Magazine and Indianapolis Monthly

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.