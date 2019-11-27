This Week in Impeachment: “Presidents Are Not Kings”

For months, White House lawyers have argued that many of the president’s aides can sidestep congressional subpoenas because of their proximity to Trump. This week, a judge rejected that claim, setting the stage for another installment in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

Guest: Jeremy Stahl, Slate senior editor

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

