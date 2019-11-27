This Week in Impeachment: “Presidents Are Not Kings”
A judge ruled against Trump in a crucial case, but how will it affect impeachment?
Episode Notes
For months, White House lawyers have argued that many of the president’s aides can sidestep congressional subpoenas because of their proximity to Trump. This week, a judge rejected that claim, setting the stage for another installment in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.
Guest: Jeremy Stahl, Slate senior editor
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.
