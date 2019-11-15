This Week in Impeachment: New Evidence

Testimony of a phone call between President Donald Trump and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland has set the stage for a dramatic Week 2 in the inquiry. What does the revelation of that call tell us about how House Republicans are mounting a defense of the president? Plus, what should you be looking for in Gordon Sondland’s testimony next week?

Guest: Jim Newell, senior politics writer at Slate.

