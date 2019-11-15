This Week in Impeachment: New Evidence
Explosive testimony from Bill Taylor sets the stage for what will surely be the biggest week in the impeachment inquiry.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Testimony of a phone call between President Donald Trump and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland has set the stage for a dramatic Week 2 in the inquiry. What does the revelation of that call tell us about how House Republicans are mounting a defense of the president? Plus, what should you be looking for in Gordon Sondland’s testimony next week?
Guest: Jim Newell, senior politics writer at Slate.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.