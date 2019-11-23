What Next

This Week in Impeachment: Are We There Yet?

Damning testimony continued to point toward the president and his close associates, but did it change the politics around impeachment?

Episode Notes

With two weeks of public impeachment hearings in the books, how will the next phase of the inquiry take shape?

Guest: Jim Newell, senior politics writer at Slate, and Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about the courts and the law for Slate

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.