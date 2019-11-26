How Vaping Escaped Stiff Regulation
Why don’t we know exactly what’s in our e-cigarettes?
Episode Notes
This summer, the explosion of vaping-related illnesses sent medical researchers on an urgent quest to figure out why teenagers were showing up at the hospital unable to breathe. Years before this became a public health crisis, federal regulators had the power to crack down on e-cigarettes. Why didn’t they do it?
Guest: Desmond Jenson, an attorney with the Public Health Law Center at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.