The Anxiety of Being Muslim in India

“I’ve never seen Muslims so silent.”

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

In India, Muslims are watching the secular democratic principles of their country crumble. What is it like when your country rejects your family and shakes your faith in multiculturalism?

Guest: Rana Ayyub, a contributor to the Washington Post Opinion section and author of Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.