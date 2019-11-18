What Next

What Is Devin Nunes Thinking?

Here’s how the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee plans to defend the president as impeachment goes public.



Episode Notes

Rep. Devin Nunes has been in Congress for over a decade. In those years, he’s built up a lot of political capital in the Republican party—Nunes is currently a member of the Gang of Eight, a bipartisan set of leaders in Congress who are briefed on classified intelligence matters by the executive branch. How has the congressman from California and former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee changed over the years? And why has Nunes’ approach to defend the president in the impeachment inquiry irked those in his own party?

Guest: Shane Harris, who covers intelligence and national security for the Washington Post.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.