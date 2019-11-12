DACA’s Day in Court

Today, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could have an enormous effect on the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people known as Dreamers. Back in 2017, the Trump administration ended DACA, a program created by the Obama administration to protect Dreamers, by saying it was unlawful and unconstitutional, and that it could not be successfully defended in court. Now, with DACA getting its day in court, who are the key players on both sides of the case? And what is the actual issue justices will be weighing?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the law for Slate.

