The Backstory to Bolivia’s Coup

The country’s turmoil comes back to money and power.

Episode Notes

Bolivia’s first indigenous president, Evo Morales, was pushed out of office this month after attempting to win an unprecedented fourth term. Now, the country is consumed by a power vacuum and the economy still faces challenges. How did Bolivia get here, and is it going to rebound?

Guest: Brian Winter, editor in chief of Americas Quarterly

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.