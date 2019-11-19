The Backstory to Bolivia’s Coup

Bolivia’s first indigenous president, Evo Morales, was pushed out of office this month after attempting to win an unprecedented fourth term. Now, the country is consumed by a power vacuum and the economy still faces challenges. How did Bolivia get here, and is it going to rebound?

Guest: Brian Winter, editor in chief of Americas Quarterly

