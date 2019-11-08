8chan, the Hate Site That’s Hard to Kill

The 8chan message board has become synonymous with hate speech. It’s been a go-to forum for mass shooters’ manifestos. It courts devotees of the cultish QAnon conspiracy theory. In August, 8chan was booted from the internet, but now the forum is making a comeback, in spite of the efforts of a dogged group of activists and journalists trying to take it offline permanently.

Guest: Robert Evans, investigative journalist for Bellingcat and host of the podcast Behind the Bastards.

