Jailed Over Medical Debt
Debtors’ prisons aren’t legal in this country. Or are they?
Episode Notes
There’s a story unfolding in the courtroom of a small town in Kansas. It’s a story about runaway medical costs, aggressive debt collectors, and jail.
Guest: Lizzie Presser, reporter for ProPublica
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.