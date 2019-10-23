What Next

The “Detective” Behind the Wealth Tax

Gabriel Zucman first wanted to track down all the wealth in an economy. Now he’s proposing different ways to tax it.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Gabriel Zucman and his co-authors have become known for releasing these charts that go megaviral. In a new book, Zucman claims to have found that the 400 richest Americans now pay a lower tax rate than the bottom 50 percent of the country. This finding sparked outrage among the public, disagreement within the economics community, and debate among the democratic candidates for president last week.

What do you need to know about Gabriel Zucman? And how does he envision fixing taxes in America?

Guest: Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

