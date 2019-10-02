The Ukraine Scandal Was in Plain Sight

In the late spring and early summer of 2019 there were these stories—stories that ran in the New York Times and BuzzFeed News about Rudy Giuliani and his back-channel campaign to get Ukraine’s help securing Donald Trump’s reelection. Though not easy reads, these articles are undoubtedly the first draft of what Washington can’t stop talking about now: the Ukraine scandal. So, what made the whistleblower’s version of the story stick?

Guest: Eric Umansky, deputy managing editor at ProPublica and editor of the podcast Trump, Inc.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

