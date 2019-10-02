What Next

The Ukraine Scandal Was in Plain Sight

Why did it take a whistleblower to get our attention?

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

In the late spring and early summer of 2019 there were these stories—stories that ran in the New York Times and BuzzFeed News about Rudy Giuliani and his back-channel campaign to get Ukraine’s help securing Donald Trump’s reelection. Though not easy reads, these articles are undoubtedly the first draft of what Washington can’t stop talking about now: the Ukraine scandal. So, what made the whistleblower’s version of the story stick?

Guest: Eric Umansky, deputy managing editor at ProPublica and editor of the podcast Trump, Inc.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

