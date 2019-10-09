What Next

America’s Top Elections Official Isn’t Happy

She wants to protect U.S. elections. Here’s why she can’t.

This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we're here to help you answer: What next?

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

The Federal Election Commission was designed to prevent the parties from going rogue with overly punitive campaign finance regulations. But what’s paralyzed FEC is something less partisan, and more principled: Democrats think the government should enforce campaign spending laws. Republicans don’t.

Guest: Ellen Weintraub, Federal Election Commission chair

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.