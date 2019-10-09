America’s Top Elections Official Isn’t Happy
She wants to protect U.S. elections. Here’s why she can’t.
Episode Notes
The Federal Election Commission was designed to prevent the parties from going rogue with overly punitive campaign finance regulations. But what’s paralyzed FEC is something less partisan, and more principled: Democrats think the government should enforce campaign spending laws. Republicans don’t.
Guest: Ellen Weintraub, Federal Election Commission chair
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.