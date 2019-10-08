What Next

A Dream Supreme Court Term for Conservatives

They’ve been waiting in the wings for exactly this moment.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

The Supreme Court embarks on its new term with a solidly conservative majority and a sense of urgency when it comes to settling legal questions that keep cropping up. Will Chief Justice John Roberts continue to strike centrist compromises in the interest of preserving the court’s legitimacy? Or will the country feel the court’s rightward shift?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, legal reporter for Slate

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.