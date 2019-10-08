A Dream Supreme Court Term for Conservatives
They’ve been waiting in the wings for exactly this moment.
Episode Notes
The Supreme Court embarks on its new term with a solidly conservative majority and a sense of urgency when it comes to settling legal questions that keep cropping up. Will Chief Justice John Roberts continue to strike centrist compromises in the interest of preserving the court’s legitimacy? Or will the country feel the court’s rightward shift?
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, legal reporter for Slate
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.