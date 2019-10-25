This Week in Impeachment: Storming the SCIF
Bill Taylor’s testimony and the Republican arguments against impeachment.
Episode Notes
We survey this week’s developments: the testimony from Ambassador Bill Taylor, a stunt at the SCIF, and what the founding fathers might have thought of our reticence to impeach.
Guests: Dahlia Lithwick and Jim Newell.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.