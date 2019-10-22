What Next

How El Chapo’s Son Got Away

It took a capitulation by the Mexican government and a cartel armed with American guns.

Episode Notes

Last Thursday, in the city of Culiacán, a massive gun battle between Mexican government forces and the Sinaloa cartel erupted in broad daylight. It was captured on cameras by residents across the city. For hours, residents took shelter as the Mexican forces detained the son of El Chapo, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, and tried to hold off the cartel. When it ended, El Chapo’s son was released. So why did the Mexican government give into the Sinaloa cartel’s demands? And what can be done on both sides of the border to stop such brutal violence?

Guest: León Krauze, journalist at Univision and Slate columnist

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

