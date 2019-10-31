Partisan Gerrymandering Is Over in North Carolina

State court rulings have ended partisan gerrymandering in North Carolina on both the state and congressional levels. The rulings could lead the way for progressive activists who’ve been shut out at the Supreme Court.

Guest: Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.

