Can Trump Save Kentucky’s Republican Governor?
Gov. Matt Bevin has hitched his wagon to the President. It might not help his reelection.
Kentucky’s Republican Gov, Matt Bevin won a decisive victory in 2015 and has tethered himself to President Donald Trump ever since. But now, he’s up for reelection and his popularity has taken a nosedive—it doesn’t help that thousands of public school teachers have been aggressively protesting against his plan for pension reform. Can the Republican Party boost him through to a second term?
Guest: Ryland Barton, statehouse reporter at Kentucky Public Radio.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers.