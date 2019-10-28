Can Trump Save Kentucky’s Republican Governor?

Kentucky’s Republican Gov, Matt Bevin won a decisive victory in 2015 and has tethered himself to President Donald Trump ever since. But now, he’s up for reelection and his popularity has taken a nosedive—it doesn’t help that thousands of public school teachers have been aggressively protesting against his plan for pension reform. Can the Republican Party boost him through to a second term?

Guest: Ryland Barton, statehouse reporter at Kentucky Public Radio.

