What Next

Meanwhile, at Fox News

Is impeachment affecting Fox News at all?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Follow

Episode Notes

Over the past week, there have been subtle rumblings about discord at Fox News, a tension between the news division and the more opinion-driven shows on the network. That tension came to a head last month in a spat between Shepard Smith and Tucker Carlson that played out over the Fox News airwaves. And just last week, Shepard Smith submitted his resignation to the network.

How is the topic of impeachment highlighting discord at Fox News, and what can be said of Shepard Smith’s departure?

Guest: Justin Peters, Slate writer.