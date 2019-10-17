Meanwhile, at Fox News

Over the past week, there have been subtle rumblings about discord at Fox News, a tension between the news division and the more opinion-driven shows on the network. That tension came to a head last month in a spat between Shepard Smith and Tucker Carlson that played out over the Fox News airwaves. And just last week, Shepard Smith submitted his resignation to the network.

How is the topic of impeachment highlighting discord at Fox News, and what can be said of Shepard Smith’s departure?

Guest: Justin Peters, Slate writer.