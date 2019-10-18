This Week in Impeachment: Testifying Anyway

One week ago, the White House released a letter effectively stating to House Democrats: no more witnesses, no more documents. This week, witnesses in the impeachment inquiry lined up to testify on Capitol Hill, and a cascade of revelations ensued. How much damage did they do to the president? And how will the White House counterpunch?

Guest: Jeremy Stahl, senior editor at Slate

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

