Impeachment Froze the Democratic Primary

Can another debate get things unstuck?

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

The impeachment inquiry has crowded out all but the most urgent news about the 2020 presidential election. In doing so, it’s frozen the Democratic primary in ways that have helped Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the expense of almost every other candidate. How long will the freeze frame last?

Guest: Amy Walter, national editor of the Cook Political Report and Friday host of WNYC’s The Takeaway.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.