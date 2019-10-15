The impeachment inquiry has crowded out all but the most urgent news about the 2020 presidential election. In doing so, it’s frozen the Democratic primary in ways that have helped Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the expense of almost every other candidate. How long will the freeze frame last?

Guest: Amy Walter, national editor of the Cook Political Report and Friday host of WNYC’s The Takeaway.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.